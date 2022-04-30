ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Crime Blotter: April 28

By Staff Writer
veronews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Edwin Brown III, 30, of the 2500 block of 42nd Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): burglary, possession of firearm/ammunition/electric devices by convicted felon, possession of cocaine. Don Floyd, 47, Fort Pierce; Status: Released Friday on $3,500 bond; Charge(s): grand theft....

veronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
First Coast News

Parents of 2-month-old found in Jacksonville charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a 2-month-old baby, who was reported missing out of Fort Pierce earlier this week and later found safe in Jacksonville, have been charged with murder. This stems from the alleged abuse of another child not related to the missing person’s case, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Department Of Corrections
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
97X

Sheriff Volunteer Arrested For Selling Drugs Out Of Patrol Vehicle

A sheriff's volunteer was arrested in Lake Wales Florida after he was caught selling prescription pills out of a patrol car while in uniform. The 69-year-old man identified as David Roberts was charged Thursday with weapons and drug trafficking charges. An investigation found that Roberts had been selling Prescribed Oxycodone out of a patrol car.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida police find elderly woman’s body in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — (AP) — Police in Florida are investigating what happened to an elderly woman whose body was found in a freezer in her garage. The Sebastian Police Department said in a news release that they responded to 93-year-old Marie Hoskins’ home after neighbors who had not seen her recently asked for a welfare check.
SEBASTIAN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy