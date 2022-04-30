IU Walks-Off Against Illinois Thanks to Pyne's Clutch Hitting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Rayvon Griffith, the No. 1 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to the University Cincinnati on Sunday. The Taft High School product is staying in his hometown to play for second-year coach Wes Miller and the Bearcats who will be playing in the Big 12 Conference no […]
One of the best college basketball players in the country will be transferring yet again. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has entered the transfer portal. He averaged close to 20 points per game this past year. Allen has played college basketball for three different...
College football fans can't stop joking about what the NCAA is punishing Scott Frost for. The NCAA announced minor penalties against Frost and the Nebraska football program on Monday. The punishment stems from one of Frost's special teams analysts providing on-field "technical or tactical instruction to student-athletes during practices and film sessions."
LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Eniya (eh-NIGH-uh) Russell, who played in 23 games for the 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, and Ajae (pronounced like Asia) Petty, who was one of the top post players coming out of high school in 2020 and played 31 career games at LSU, have signed with head coach Kyra Elzy and the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program as undergraduate transfers. Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being their junior season collegiately.
The Indianapolis Colts added depth to their quarterback room by signing former Notre Dame signal-caller Jack Coan. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the signing Saturday night after Coan went undrafted. Coan spent four years at Wisconsin, where he recorded 18 passing touchdowns as the starter in 2019. After leading...
Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program have been hit with some minor penalties by the NCAA for infractions. The NCAA announced on Monday morning that Frost has been hit with a one-year show cause order and a five-day suspension during the “championship segment” of the season. According...
Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
Michigan basketball already brought in one big transfer in Princeton point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, a former top 100 recruit. Though it lost point guard Frankie Collins in the process, the Wolverines could manage to get a wing — which could be beneficial if either Caleb Houstan or Moussa Diabate decide to stay in the NBA draft.
On Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost received a one-year show cause for violating the NCAA’s rules regarding countable coaches. He was also hit with a five-day suspension that’ll take place during the “championship segment” of the 2022 season. The NCAA discovered that former special teams...
The West Vigo baseball team is ranked fifth in the 3A polls. The Vikings have won 12 straight. Head Coach Culley DeGroote says its his four seniors Josh Sigler, Nick Lindsey, Jerome Blevins and Peyton Clerk who are leading the way this season.
After being a find in New England, a now-former Michigan football lineman is heading home. The Wolverines have notoriously scoured the under-scouted region of the country, and in 2019, it brought in Connecticut native Jack Stewart, who got his start with the program on the offensive line. When that didn’t matriculate, he moved to the defensive side of the ball, but still failed to see any snaps on other side, nor on special teams.
MIDDLEBURY — John Sautter is a Purdue University men’s basketball fan, who hasn’t missed many home games since the early 1980’s. “Less than two dozen games I’ve missed in 41 years,” said the 77-year old Sautter.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School basketball standout Zach Hubartt signed his letter of intent on Monday afternoon as the senior will continue his career at the University of Saint Francis. A six-foot guard, Hubartt led the Vikings in scoring last year at 17.4 points a game to go with 5.2 rebounds. […]
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The IHSAA approved sectional pairings for six team sports, including football for the next two school years. Below are the sectional pairings for Michiana high schools. 6A Sectional 2 - FW Carroll, Elkhart, Penn, Warsaw. 5A Sectional 11 - Concord, Goshen, Mishawaka, SB Adams. 4A...
