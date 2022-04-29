ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Saturday's Women's Lacrosse Game Postponed

goucher.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. - Saturday's Goucher College...

athletics.goucher.edu

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Women’s Tennis Advances to United East Championship Match

HERSHEY, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team headed to the championship match of the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Tennis Championship Tournament following their shutout victory in the semifinals Friday night (Apr. 29). In its first conference semifinal appearance since 2015, top-seeded St. Mary’s College (9-7) posted a 5-0 blanking of […] The post St. Mary’s College Women’s Tennis Advances to United East Championship Match appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HERSHEY, PA
Mercury

College Corner: PSAC puts 5 PAC alums on all-conference women’s lacrosse teams

Five Pioneer Athletic Conference alums were featured on the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference teams released Monday. IUP sophomore defender Hannah Sharkey (Royersford/Spring-Ford) was chosen to the West division first team. Four locals were named to the East division second team: Bloomsburg senior attack Kelsey Kilgallon (Spring City/Owen J. Roberts), Millersville senior midfielder Grace Cobaugh (Collegeville/Pope John Paul II), Millersville junior midfielder Kristi Kada (Gilbertsville/Boyertown) and East Stroudsburg junior defender Maggie Sell (Perkiomenville/ Perkiomen Valley).
POTTSTOWN, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers women’s lacrosse moves up two spots in final regular season poll

Following a midweek win in the Big Ten, Rutgers women’s lacrosse moved up two spots in the final Inside Lacrosse rankings. Rutgers, who finished the regular season 14-3 (4-2 Big Ten) are currently no. 13 in the final rankings of the regular season. They moved up two spots from last week. The Scarlet Knights have now won four straight games including consecutive Big Ten wins to close out the season. A week ago, they beat Penn State 18-13 and then this past Thursday, Rutgers downed Ohio State 10-8 on the road. Rutgers is the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, which they host this year. They will face No. 2 Northwestern on Friday night. In terms of their NCAA Tournament outlook, Rutgers is eighth nationally in RPI. RelatedRutgers coaching staff member is headed for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp tryout This season, Rutgers tied a program record for most wins. They are looking to build on a solid 2021 season and make a deeper push in the NCAA Tournament. In 2021, Rutgers finished 7-9 (5-7 Big Ten). They lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Stony Brook.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Cape Gazette

Delaware Tech lacrosse wins Region 19 Championship

The Delaware Tech lacrosse squad downed Union County College 20-5 April 29, to win the NJCAA Region 19 Championship. It is the team’s first Region 19 title since 2010. They finish the season at 10-5. Del Tech took 45 shots in the contest to Union’s 17. They also held...
LEWES, DE
Franklin County Free Press

Ship U: Lacrosse Midfielder Earns Second Straight All-PSAC First Team Classification

Senior midfielder Hannah Seifried from the Shippensburg University was named to the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Lacrosse First Team on Monday, marking her second consecutive All-PSAC First Team classification. Voting is conducted by the league’s coaches. : Ship U: Raiders Beats Mansfield Mountaineers. About Seifried.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

