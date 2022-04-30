ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

18 facing meth trafficking, money laundering charges after massive Indiana sting

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GHFj_0fOoOtUT00
Meth trafficking, money laundering in Indiana A federal grand jury on Friday, April 29, 2022, indicted 18 people from central and southern Indiana on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. (BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury on Friday indicted 18 people from central and southern Indiana on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Although three defendants remain at large, 15 suspects linked to the methamphetamine trafficking operation were arrested Thursday in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detroit, Michigan, WTHR reported.

According to WXIN, authorities stated that, to date, roughly 82 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,750 fentanyl pills, 35 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of suspected THC gummies have been seized as part of the investigation, as well as nine firearms and an estimated $9,000 in U.S. currency.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana identified the following individuals charged in the sting:

  • Edeer Avila, 38, of Mexico (at large): Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Martin Felix-Garcia, 33, of Phoenix, Arizona (at large): Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
  • Isaias Gonzalez-Torres, 30, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 29, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, of Columbus, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Luis Daniel Hernandez, 24, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Andrew Calix-Maldonado, 27, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Julio Vincente-Guox, 33, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Kenia Acosta, 38, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Victor Vazquez-Hernandez, 41, of Seymour, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Allison Perdue, 24, of Seymour: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • John Whiffing, 47, of Terre Haute, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, of Indianapolis (not yet in custody): Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, of Columbus: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Eulailo Murillo-Resura, 31, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Jendry Medina, 20, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

In addition to federal charges, five defendants face state charges in Jackson County while another faces charges in Bartholomew County, WXIN reported.

If defendants are convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth, they could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison, no less than five years of supervised release, and up to a $10 million fine. If convicted of money laundering, defendants face up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine, WTHR reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

for America not Biden
4d ago

Go Biden your people are coming to America for good intention’s!!!!!!! Vote red all the way !!!!

Reply
4
Related
SCDNReports

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden Drugs

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden DrugsIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police Trooper Gerald Stump was patrolling in the area of South 8th Street and Putnam Avenue when he stopped a passenger vehicle for expired plates. The driver was identified as Jennifer L. Hinote, age 40, of Terre Haute, Indiana. During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Stump observed criminal indicators and requested a canine.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

18 people in central, southern Indiana charged with drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eighteen people from central and southern Indiana are charged with drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said Friday. The indictment charges the people with conspiracies to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and to launder the proceeds. Fifteen people were arrested Thursday in Columbus, Indianapolis, Seymour, Terre Haute, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
City
Seymour, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Mexico, IN
State
Indiana State
Seymour, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
FOX59

5 suspects in custody in recent Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Southern Indiana#Detroit#Terre Haute#Wthr#Wxin
WTWO/WAWV

Expired license plates lead to two drug arrests in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute women have been arrested after an expired license plate traffic stop led to police finding drugs in the vehicle. According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 9:10 p.m. Thursday, a trooper pulled a passenger vehicle over along S. 8th Street near Putnam Avenue. A K9 indicated the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWO News

Man Wanted After Search Warrant Leads To Drug Raid In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Thursday morning, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team executed a search warrant in the 6400 block of Bluffton Road. During the course of the search warrant detectives located 6.7 grams of fentanyl, 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, 6.4 grams of crack cocaine .3 grams of cocaine, .1 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride and 54.4 grams of marijuana. Also located in the search were a .380 and .40 caliber handguns, $1168 in U.S. currency and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
88K+
Followers
98K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy