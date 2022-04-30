Denver picks Bonitto, Dulcich after sitting out 1st round

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos drafted a pass rusher and a tight end after trading away former first-rounders Von Miller and Noah Fant in the last six months.

Denver drafted Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto in the second round and UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich in the third round.

FILE – UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs the ball during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Dulcich was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

General manager George Paton traded his second selection in the third round to Indianapolis in exchange for a fifth-rounder Saturday and the Colts’ third-round selection in 2023. That gives Denver eight picks in Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

