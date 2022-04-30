ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver picks Bonitto, Dulcich after sitting out 1st round

KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tfMi_0fOoOoK400

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos drafted a pass rusher and a tight end after trading away former first-rounders Von Miller and Noah Fant in the last six months.

Denver drafted Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto in the second round and UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich in the third round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svasV_0fOoOoK400
FILE – UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs the ball during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Dulcich was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

General manager George Paton traded his second selection in the third round to Indianapolis in exchange for a fifth-rounder Saturday and the Colts’ third-round selection in 2023. That gives Denver eight picks in Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Arrest made in Pueblo homicide investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section have arrested Raymond Apodaca in the murder of 36-year-old Victor B. Trujillo Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, Pueblo Police were sent to the 600 block of East 3rd Street on reports of a shooting. Police arrived to find […]
PUEBLO, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Playing for Broncos is 'a dream come true' for DL Matt Henningsen

The Denver Broncos used their sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday to select Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen. In a conference call with reporters after the pick, Henningsen said it was a “dream come true” to play for Denver. After that call, he changed his profile picture on Twitter to display a throwback photo of him wearing a Champ Bailey jersey as a kid.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
County
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
State
Oklahoma State
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Recruited Matt Ryan: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning is mostly connected to the Denver Broncos these days, but the legendary NFL quarterback still helps out his old franchise, the Indianapolis Colts. This week, the Colts revealed that Manning played a role in helping Indianapolis trade for Matt Ryan this offseason. Ryan, who had spent his entire...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

NFL: Broncos will play Jaguars in London this autumn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Dig up those passports. The NFL announced early Wednesday morning – not so early London time – that the Denver Broncos will indeed play the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Wembley Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 a.m. Colorado time.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Fires continue burning on Fort Carson

UPDATE (4/29 4:10 p.m.): Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Personnel and several local firefighting agencies continue to battle the wildland fire. The department says that approximately 1,300 acres have been impacted. Smoke will continue to be visible, especially along Highway 115. No buildings or personnel are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire […]
FORT CARSON, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
KXRM

McMahon’s 3-run HR powers Rockies past MLB-worst Reds, 10-4

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies sent the Cincinnati Reds to their major league-worst 17th loss in 20 games with a 10-4 victory. Elias Diaz also went deep and Antonio Senzatela pitched 6 1/3 strong innings for the Rockies, who had 14 […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Switchbacks win fifth-straight road game, shut out Oakland Roots SC

OAKLAND, Calif. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks rode a stellar first half from goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell and scored three times in the second half to take down Oakland Roots SC 3-0 Saturday night. Colorado Springs (7-1-0) extended its road win streak to five games after Caldwell stopped a penalty kick and a couple point-blank […]
OAKLAND, CA
KXRM

Responsible watering practices enforced by CSU

COLORADO SPRINGS — Water-wise rules, passed by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), aim to help communities use water responsibly and efficiently. Beginning May 1, CSU customers will be required to follow responsible watering practices to help maintain healthy landscapes. CSU says water-wise rules help community members work together to account for shrinking water supplies, climate variability […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Associated Press#Pac 12#Ap Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for May 2

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Shaun Seeger-Johnson, 39, is described by the Pueblo Police Department as a white male with a brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’10” and 165 pounds. Seeger-Johnson has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Relay for Life at Liberty High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, Liberty High School will be hosting Relay for Life, a fundraiser to raise money and awareness for cancer research. For 12 hours, students, cancer survivors and their families will walk around the track non-stop to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Student clubs have spent the last few months […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Yardbarker

Report: Former Broncos Starter Signs with AFC West Rival

Bryce Callahan quite literally followed in Chris Harris Jr.'s footsteps after leaving the Broncos, and it will be Harris whom Callahan replaces at his new AFC West locale. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the veteran cornerback agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Callahan spent...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy