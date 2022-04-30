The Locker Room: Carroll, Blackhawk win on Friday

Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Boys Poll. 1. Guerin Catholic, 2. Center Grove, 3. Carmel, 4. Silver Creek, 5. Westfield. 6. Bloomington South, 7. Columbia City, 8. Hamilton Southeastern, 9. Brownsburg, 10. Evansville North. 11. Columbus North, 12. Indianapolis Cathedral, 13. Crown Point, 14. Fishers, 15. Zionsville. 16. Valparaiso,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School basketball standout Zach Hubartt signed his letter of intent on Monday afternoon as the senior will continue his career at the University of Saint Francis. A six-foot guard, Hubartt led the Vikings in scoring last year at 17.4 points a game to go with 5.2 rebounds. […]
McCutcheon's RBI-singles send Jeff home with a devastating loss. Lafayette Jeff visited the McCutcheon Mavericks on Monday night. At first, things seemed even between the teams. Then McCutcheon took off and never looked back.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The IHSAA has released sectional pairings for the 2021-22 baseball state tournament. The tournament starts on May 25 and goes through May 30. Listed below are teams in the Greater Lafayette area, their sectionals, and who they will be competing against. "G" stands for ‘game’, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional location. A complete list of sectional matchups can be found here.
ELLETTSVILLE — For Carson Druckrey, it was all about the follow through. The first four Greencastle batters he faced got on base, three of them scoring off a homer by 2021 Class 3A All-Stater Keifer Wilson. Then he threw just the right 2-2 pitch to start a 4-6-3 double...
MIDDLEBURY — John Sautter is a Purdue University men’s basketball fan, who hasn’t missed many home games since the early 1980’s. “Less than two dozen games I’ve missed in 41 years,” said the 77-year old Sautter.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Matt Boudens found the net in overtime to give the Komets a 4-3 victory in game six of their first round playoff series against Wheeling, knotting the series at three games apiece and forcing a decisive game seven Tuesday night at War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets got first period goals […]
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The IHSAA approved new sectional pairings for six team sports, including boys and girls basketball, for the 2022-23 & ‘23-’24 school years. The host sites will be determined by administrators in each sectional later this summer. GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS. 4A Sectional 3...
SYRACUSE — South Bend Adams boys golf coach Andy Kern has a keen eye for talent.
“Elkhart’s No. 1 is solid,” Kern reported last Monday after his Eagles played Elkhart on a chilly and windy day at South Bend’s Elbel Park. “A (one-over) 35 in those conditions was solid.”
COLUMBUS, Ind. — There's an athlete at Columbus North High School who is breaking records and turning heads. Tucker Smith stands out in a crowd. He's 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. He's pretty quiet for a big guy, but has a dry sense of humor....
