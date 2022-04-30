ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IN

The Locker Room: Carroll, Blackhawk win on Friday

By Justin Prince
wfft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Multi-run innings from the Carroll and Blackhawk baseball...

www.wfft.com

South Bend Tribune

High School polls: Saint Joseph goes to No. 1 in 3A softball

Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Boys Poll. 1. Guerin Catholic, 2. Center Grove, 3. Carmel, 4. Silver Creek, 5. Westfield. 6. Bloomington South, 7. Columbia City, 8. Hamilton Southeastern, 9. Brownsburg, 10. Evansville North. 11. Columbus North, 12. Indianapolis Cathedral, 13. Crown Point, 14. Fishers, 15. Zionsville. 16. Valparaiso,...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Huntington North’s Hubartt signs with Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School basketball standout Zach Hubartt signed his letter of intent on Monday afternoon as the senior will continue his career at the University of Saint Francis. A six-foot guard, Hubartt led the Vikings in scoring last year at 17.4 points a game to go with 5.2 rebounds. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Jeff vs McCutcheon Baseball 5-2

McCutcheon's RBI-singles send Jeff home with a devastating loss. Lafayette Jeff visited the McCutcheon Mavericks on Monday night. At first, things seemed even between the teams. Then McCutcheon took off and never looked back.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

IHSAA releases baseball sectional pairings

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The IHSAA has released sectional pairings for the 2021-22 baseball state tournament. The tournament starts on May 25 and goes through May 30. Listed below are teams in the Greater Lafayette area, their sectionals, and who they will be competing against. "G" stands for ‘game’, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional location. A complete list of sectional matchups can be found here.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Komets win game six in OT, force decisive game seven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Matt Boudens found the net in overtime to give the Komets a 4-3 victory in game six of their first round playoff series against Wheeling, knotting the series at three games apiece and forcing a decisive game seven Tuesday night at War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets got first period goals […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

IHSAA announces new basketball sectional pairings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The IHSAA approved new sectional pairings for six team sports, including boys and girls basketball, for the 2022-23 & ‘23-’24 school years. The host sites will be determined by administrators in each sectional later this summer. GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS. 4A Sectional 3...
SOUTH BEND, IN

