It doesn't take long to count the fans at an Oakland Athletics game these days. Attendance for their Monday tilt against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Coliseum was announced at 2,488, the lowest paid attendance for the A's since Sept. 9, 1980, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Those figures don't include the pandemic-impacted 2020 and 2021 campaigns, which had attendance limitations.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO