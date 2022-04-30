Pet Pals: Orlando is a pup who’s as cute as they come

This hunk is Kai (A129139). He’s a 2-year-old neutered husky who is on the search for his forever home. He has been with us for three months and has had zero attention!. He is great with other pups, loves attention and would be an overall great companion. He is a typical husky; loves to run and needs lots of exercise. He will need an active household! He would fit in great with a family who likes to hike, go on walks and spend time outdoors. He also loves to cuddle up after a long day. Help make his dream come true and get him a home!

