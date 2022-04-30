ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Couple who picked their lotto numbers on their first date win $66 million

By Iman Palm
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTrFu_0fOoNuKz00

A COUPLE who just won $66million revealed that they picked their lottery numbers 30 years ago on their first date.

They spent the date decades ago scratching off tickets and eating pizza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXUZI_0fOoNuKz00
Pen markings on a lottery ticket Credit: Getty Images

The now-married couple, who decided to remain anonymous, are the first people to win the Mega Millions lottery in Minnesota, according to a news outlet.

The couple took home approximately $66 million before taxes and hired a lawyer, financial advisor and an accountant before claiming the winnings.

The winning ticket was worth $110 million

The couple spent their first date playing the lottery three decades ago.

The winning numbers for the recent drawing were 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31 with a Mega Ball of 17, according to the news outlet.

These were the same numbers the woman has been playing for years.

The woman said that she only got five minutes of work done before realizing she and her partner won.

In Massachusetts, a lottery winner decided to split his lottery winnings with a store owner who was kind to him before he won the money.

One of the youngest lottery winners started an all-female wrestling TV show that was canceled after one season.

Another lottery winner won the jackpot twice due to a particular strategy.

One lottery ticket is on the verge of expiring if not claimed by May 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA9Tc_0fOoNuKz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNDAC_0fOoNuKz00

Across the country, many people are anticipating the $20 million Powerball jackpot.

The drawing will take place on April 30.

