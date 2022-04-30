Couple who picked their lotto numbers on their first date win $66 million

A COUPLE who just won $66million revealed that they picked their lottery numbers 30 years ago on their first date.

They spent the date decades ago scratching off tickets and eating pizza.

Pen markings on a lottery ticket Credit: Getty Images

The now-married couple, who decided to remain anonymous, are the first people to win the Mega Millions lottery in Minnesota, according to a news outlet.

The couple took home approximately $66 million before taxes and hired a lawyer, financial advisor and an accountant before claiming the winnings.

The winning ticket was worth $110 million

The couple spent their first date playing the lottery three decades ago.

The winning numbers for the recent drawing were 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31 with a Mega Ball of 17, according to the news outlet.

These were the same numbers the woman has been playing for years.

The woman said that she only got five minutes of work done before realizing she and her partner won.

