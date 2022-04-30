Steelers use 3rd round for 1st defensive pick of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – After using the first two picks of the draft on offense, the Steelers third-round pick is a defensive end, maybe someday a defensive tackle.

DeMarvin Leal, 6’4”, 283-pounds, left after his junior season at Texas A&M playing in 33 games with 133 tackles, 25 tackles for loss (12.5 last season), 13 sacks (8.5 last season). Leal made six All-American Teams in 2021 and was a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award,

“Really like him as a football player,” said Steelers Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin. “Really versatile, loose upper body, plays multiple positions across the line. Really think he has an opportunity to be a good player for us. He does offer some versatility, has the frame to get a little bit bigger. He does some things pass-rush wise, run-game wise that we really like and value here.”

Leal said he had a great conversation with defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, they hit it off well. He said he’s known that the Steelers were interested. Dunbar said he liked Leal’s demeanor and how he worked.

The San Antonio native is friends with current Steelers second-year players OT Dan Moore and LB Buddy Johnson, playing with them previously with the Aggies. Leal says he models his game after former NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt. He said he is aware that Watt’s brother plays for the Steelers.

“I’m a little brother myself, so I know we always want to be the best at what we do,” Leal said. “I know TJ Watt, he’s a crazy pass rusher. I can’t wait to get to work with him, can’t wait to combine our talents and get after the QB.”

Leal is likely to begin his career at defensive end, but will move as he gains weight. He has played the nose, in space and at the end in his college career. Austin said they were surprised he fell to the third round, due to bad combine numbers and potentially his arrest for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana in December.

“It’s important to continue to add,” Austin said. “You add young depth, young legs and you have an opportunity to develop those guys. I think it’s important to add those young guys in there.”

Austin compared it to last year getting Isaiahh Loudermilk in the fifth round, believing Loudermilk and Leal have the opportunity to be impact linemen with the Steelers down the road.