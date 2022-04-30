ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraiser held to help residents of Zoe Bayliss co-op being displaced by new UW building

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A student group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison held a fundraiser Friday evening to help residents of a campus co-op set to be displaced when their building is torn down to make way for a new academic building.

The fundraiser, put on by the group Rise UW, aimed to raise money for the Zoe Bayliss co-op. After nearly 70 years on campus, the co-op will be replaced by the new Irving and Dorothy Levy Hall when construction begins next year.

RELATED: ‘We should be preserved’: Students frustrated with UW’s decision to demolish longtime co-op building

Organizers sold T-shirts , with proceeds being used to help residents find a new building off-campus.

“We’re fighting to continue our community and continue to provide affordable housing for students,” former co-op President Angela Maloney told News 3 Now.

It’s “no secret” affordable housing options are slim in Madison, she added, saying the university is not rising to the occasion to help students.

University Housing previously said the demolition of the co-op and the neighboring Davis Residence Hall would, “represent a small loss of beds for student housing… and [they] are looking at long-term plans for growth in university housing to absorb [the] loss.”

Earlier this month, University Housing also outlined its efforts dating back several years to find a new home for the co-op, including creating space in Vel Phillips Residence Hall in the Lakeshore neighborhood.

That plan, officials said, would see a portion of the residence hall renovated to include cooperative living features like a commercial kitchen and multipurpose space. It would also offer a 12-month lease rather than the current academic year lease and would cost residents less per month than the current rate, University Housing said.

“Recently, UW-Madison was informed that the Zoe Bayliss community voted not to accept the University Housing proposal,” the housing division said. “Their residents are free to decline the proposal, but UW-Madison does not have plans or an obligation to provide other alternative housing options for this group of students.”

Despite the vote to reject the space, plans to create a co-op-like community in Phillips Hall beginning in the fall of 2023 are moving ahead.

“We are enthusiastic about the cooperative option that Phillips Hall will provide future students, and we would like to continue our partnership with the current members of the Zoe Bayliss Co-op,” Jeff Novak, the director of University Housing, said.

Levy Hall, which will be built on the southwest corner of the intersection of West Johnson and Park streets, is slated to include 1,800 seats in 19 classrooms, according to the university . It will also help replace the aging Humanities Building.

READ MORE: UW-Madison gets $20 million donation to build new Letters & Sciences building

Levy Hall is named after Irving and Dorothy Levy, whose sons committed $20 million to the project. It is set to open in 2025.

Donations to the co-op’s effort can also be made by writing a check out to the Madison Community Cooperative and mailed to Zoe Bayliss at 915 West Johnson Street. Rise UW is matching donations up to $1,000, according to a news release.

