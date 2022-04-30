Wayne Newton absolutely butchered Raiders draft pick announcement

The NFL Draft came to Las Vegas in 2022, so it follows that the event had a decidedly festive and showbiz-inspired flavor this year.

Among a wide range of celebrity fans and notable former players to present picks at the dais was none other than Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton.

The iconic crooner was paired with legendary Raiders running back Marcus Allen to announce the team's third-round draft pick.

But the presentation didn't exactly go smoothly. First, Allen wished a Happy Mother's Day -- a full week-plus ahead of the holiday -- and then a rather fried-looking Newton botched the Raiders' selection of Memphis guard Dylan Parham by omitting his position and misstating his school as "Mississippi."

The bizarre scene was a hit on social media, where the peanut gallery was quick to suggest Newton probably should have sat this one out.

