BOSTON — Jaylen Brown put together the best half of postseason career on Tuesday night and made sure Grayson Allen would be part of the highlight package in the process. Brown finished with a new postseason career high for a half with 25 points before intermission, going 9-of-10 from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range to help Boston build a 25-point halftime lead over Milwaukee. The output more than doubled Brown’s Game 1 production in which he scored just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO