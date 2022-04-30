Another Tiger drafted: Ty Davis-Price lands with 49ers in 3rd round
LSU football had its struggles in 2021, but you wouldn't know it by their representation on the first two days of the NFL draft.
Tigers running back Ty Davis-Price was selected No. 93 overall by the San Francisco 49ers, the 4th former Tiger selected in the first 3 rounds.
Derek Stingley got the action started by landing with the Houston Texans at No. 3 overall, followed by Ed Ingram to the Vikings in the 2nd round and Cordale Flott to the Giants earlier in the third round.
In Davis-Price, the 49ers will be picking up an effective inside runner with a powerful frame who can get downhill in a hurry. TDP had his big moments in his final season at LSU, including a school record 287 yards and 3 touchdowns in a thrilling win over Florida.
