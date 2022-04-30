ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Another Tiger drafted: Ty Davis-Price lands with 49ers in 3rd round

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38REds_0fOoNIEj00

LSU football had its struggles in 2021, but you wouldn't know it by their representation on the first two days of the NFL draft.

Tigers running back Ty Davis-Price was selected No. 93 overall by the San Francisco 49ers, the 4th former Tiger selected in the first 3 rounds.

Derek Stingley got the action started by landing with the Houston Texans at No. 3 overall, followed by Ed Ingram to the Vikings in the 2nd round and Cordale Flott to the Giants earlier in the third round.

In Davis-Price, the 49ers will be picking up an effective inside runner with a powerful frame who can get downhill in a hurry. TDP had his big moments in his final season at LSU, including a school record 287 yards and 3 touchdowns in a thrilling win over Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
105.3 The Fan

RJ Choppy receives the shock collar!!

The Draft is now behind us, but we’re not done yet. RJ made a bet with Troy that if an NFL team took a QB in the top 10 then Troy would get the shock collar. RJ lost that bet. RJ Choppy reads an ode to the Fan and gets a little zap along the way.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Florida State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy