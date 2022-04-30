ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AHSAA baseball playoffs continue

By Rocco DiSangro
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5etI_0fOoNHM000

(WHNT) — At 10 p.m. Friday night, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released the completed and reported 2022 State Baseball Playoffs Second-Round Pairings.

All series are scheduled for April 29-30 unless noted otherwise.

Taylor Thatch becomes Calhoun’s first women’s basketball signee in 20+ years

Class 1A

  • Millry (22-12) 11-10, Maplesville (11-8) 1-6 (Millry 22-12) wins series 2-0)
  • Sweet Water (14-17) 11-11, Pleasant Home (13-12) 0-2 (Sweet Water (14-17) wins series 2-0)
  • Bayshore Christian (23-5) 19-11, Brantley (12-8-2) 0-1 (Bayshore Christian (23-5) wins series 2-0)
  • Berry (14-8) 18-13, Choctaw County (11-5) 1-1 (Berry (14-8) wins series 2-0)
  • Ragland (18-6) 14-10, Lindsay Lane (22-8) 1-0 (Ragland (18-6) wins series 2-0)
  • Lynn (14-10) at Appalachian (22-4) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Donoho (19-5) 12-5, Sumiton Christian (23-8) 0-1 (Donoho (19-5) wins series 2-0)
  • Covenant Christian (16-7) 12-5, Hackleburg (27-6) 2-0 (Covenant Christian (16-7) wins series 2-0)

Class 2A

  • Ranburne (22-9) at Ariton (16-14) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Clarke County (18-6) 9-7, Fayetteville (17-10) 5-10 (Game 3, Sat., noon)
  • G.W. Long (28-7) 5-11, Orange Beach (16-13) 0-0 (G.W. Long (28-7) wins series 2-0)
  • Vincent (27-7) 12-2, Leroy (20-12) 16-1 (g-2, 8 innings (Game 3, Sat., 1 p.m.)
  • Section (10-7) at Decatur Heritage (22-8) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Westbook Christian (16-16) 6-8, Sulligent (17-12) 4-2 (Westbrook Christian (16-16) wins series 2-0)
  • Ider (26-9) 5-13, Southeastern (23-9) 3-1 (Ider (26-9) wins series 2-0)
  • Mars Hill Bible (23-4) at Spring Garden (13-12) , Fri., Apr. 29, 3:30 and 6 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)

Class 3A

  • Trinity Presbyterian (25-5) at Cottage Hill Christian (15-13) , Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • T.R. Miller (21-4) at Opp (23-7), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Bayside Academy (21-10) 4-7, Houston Academy (22-11) 0-0 (Bayside Academy (21-10) wins series 2-0)
  • Thomasville (18-10) 7-13, Hale County (15-8) 4-4 (Thomasville (18-10) wins series 2-0)
  • Phil Campbell (25-6) at Plainview (25-5) , Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)
  • Hokes Bluff (21-11) at Elkmont (16-11) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Piedmont (31-4) 4-5, Childersburg (17-11) 1-0 (Piedmont (31-4) wins series 2-0)
  • Lauderdale County (26-4) 14-5, Collinsville (13-14) 2-4 (Lauderdale County (26-4) wins series 2-0)

Class 4A

  • Munford (15-6) at Gordo (22-5) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Straughn (15-9) at Montevallo (13-10) , Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Mobile Christian (27-4) 9-5, American Christian (15-14) 1-0 (Mobile Christian (27-4) wins series 2-0)
  • Bibb County (19-8) at Geneva (12-5) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Brooks (12-13) at North Jackson (16-14) , Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 2 p.m., if needed)
  • Oneonta (25-4) 3-3, Hamilton (24-11) 0-5 (Game 3, Sat., 1 p.m.)
  • Jacksonville (17-9) at Madison County (19-12), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Westminster Christian (22-11) 1-2, Etowah (23-12) 10-0 (Game 3, Sat., 1 p.m.

Class 5A

  • Holtville (30-5) 4-4, Demopolis (13-12) 1-1 (Holtville (30-5) wins series 2-0)
  • UMS-Wright (16-11) at Andalusia (13-12) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Elberta (4-12) at Headland (20-2) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Pike Road (16-8) at Shelby County (28-4) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Russellville (27-11) at St. Clair County (17-16) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Leeds (26-8) at Hayden (19-10) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • John Carroll Catholic (13-16) at Alexandria (22-13) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1:30 p.m., if needed)
  • Madison Academy (25-12) at Corner (21-7) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Class 6A

  • Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-12) at Helena (17-12) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Gulf Shores (29-4) at Stanhope Elmore (24-12) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Saraland (30-5) at Pelham (12-14-1) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 11 a.m., if needed)
  • Wetumpka (24-5) 4-1, Hueytown (28-10) 3-4 (Game 3, Sat., noon)
  • Hartselle (31-4) at Mountain Brook (24-8), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Buckhorn (24-10) at Pell City (21-11), Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Chelsea (19-12) at Cullman (20-17), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
  • Oxford (31-5) at Hazel Green (21-14), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)

Class 7A

(All times CDT)

  • Baker (24-10) 3-7, Daphne (27-12) 1-2 (Baker (24-10) wins series 2-0)

Area 3 RU: Enterprise (19-10) at Area 4 winner: Central-Phenix City (27-8) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 11 a.m., if needed)

Area 4 RU: Auburn (25-6) at Area 3 winner: Prattville (28-5), Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Area 1 RU: Alma Bryant (18-15) at Area 2 winner: Fairhope (22-15) , Volanta Park, Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Area 6 RU: Vestavia Hills (20-15) at Area 5 winner: Tuscaloosa County (25-7), Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Area 7 RU: Sparkman (17-15) at Area 8 winner: Bob Jones (33-8) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Area 8 RU: James Clemens at Area 7 winner: Huntsville, Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Area 5 RU: Hoover (28-14) at Area 6 winner: Hewitt-Trussville (24-3-1), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sulligent, AL
City
Collinsville, AL
City
Andalusia, AL
City
Munford, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Brantley, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Sports
County
Calhoun County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Daphne, AL
City
Maplesville, AL
City
Prattville, AL
City
Jacksonville, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Education
City
Houston, AL
City
Russellville, AL
City
Thomasville, AL
City
Wetumpka, AL
City
Auburn, AL
City
Gordo, AL
City
Cullman, AL
City
Ragland, AL
City
Oneonta, AL
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Demopolis, AL
City
Hueytown, AL
City
Pelham, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahsaa#Highschoolsports#Pleasant Home#Ariton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Alt 101.7

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy