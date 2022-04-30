AHSAA baseball playoffs continue
(WHNT) — At 10 p.m. Friday night, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released the completed and reported 2022 State Baseball Playoffs Second-Round Pairings.
All series are scheduled for April 29-30 unless noted otherwise.
Class 1A
- Millry (22-12) 11-10, Maplesville (11-8) 1-6 (Millry 22-12) wins series 2-0)
- Sweet Water (14-17) 11-11, Pleasant Home (13-12) 0-2 (Sweet Water (14-17) wins series 2-0)
- Bayshore Christian (23-5) 19-11, Brantley (12-8-2) 0-1 (Bayshore Christian (23-5) wins series 2-0)
- Berry (14-8) 18-13, Choctaw County (11-5) 1-1 (Berry (14-8) wins series 2-0)
- Ragland (18-6) 14-10, Lindsay Lane (22-8) 1-0 (Ragland (18-6) wins series 2-0)
- Lynn (14-10) at Appalachian (22-4) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Donoho (19-5) 12-5, Sumiton Christian (23-8) 0-1 (Donoho (19-5) wins series 2-0)
- Covenant Christian (16-7) 12-5, Hackleburg (27-6) 2-0 (Covenant Christian (16-7) wins series 2-0)
Class 2A
- Ranburne (22-9) at Ariton (16-14) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Clarke County (18-6) 9-7, Fayetteville (17-10) 5-10 (Game 3, Sat., noon)
- G.W. Long (28-7) 5-11, Orange Beach (16-13) 0-0 (G.W. Long (28-7) wins series 2-0)
- Vincent (27-7) 12-2, Leroy (20-12) 16-1 (g-2, 8 innings (Game 3, Sat., 1 p.m.)
- Section (10-7) at Decatur Heritage (22-8) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Westbook Christian (16-16) 6-8, Sulligent (17-12) 4-2 (Westbrook Christian (16-16) wins series 2-0)
- Ider (26-9) 5-13, Southeastern (23-9) 3-1 (Ider (26-9) wins series 2-0)
- Mars Hill Bible (23-4) at Spring Garden (13-12) , Fri., Apr. 29, 3:30 and 6 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)
Class 3A
- Trinity Presbyterian (25-5) at Cottage Hill Christian (15-13) , Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- T.R. Miller (21-4) at Opp (23-7), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Bayside Academy (21-10) 4-7, Houston Academy (22-11) 0-0 (Bayside Academy (21-10) wins series 2-0)
- Thomasville (18-10) 7-13, Hale County (15-8) 4-4 (Thomasville (18-10) wins series 2-0)
- Phil Campbell (25-6) at Plainview (25-5) , Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)
- Hokes Bluff (21-11) at Elkmont (16-11) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Piedmont (31-4) 4-5, Childersburg (17-11) 1-0 (Piedmont (31-4) wins series 2-0)
- Lauderdale County (26-4) 14-5, Collinsville (13-14) 2-4 (Lauderdale County (26-4) wins series 2-0)
Class 4A
- Munford (15-6) at Gordo (22-5) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Straughn (15-9) at Montevallo (13-10) , Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Mobile Christian (27-4) 9-5, American Christian (15-14) 1-0 (Mobile Christian (27-4) wins series 2-0)
- Bibb County (19-8) at Geneva (12-5) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Brooks (12-13) at North Jackson (16-14) , Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 2 p.m., if needed)
- Oneonta (25-4) 3-3, Hamilton (24-11) 0-5 (Game 3, Sat., 1 p.m.)
- Jacksonville (17-9) at Madison County (19-12), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Westminster Christian (22-11) 1-2, Etowah (23-12) 10-0 (Game 3, Sat., 1 p.m.
Class 5A
- Holtville (30-5) 4-4, Demopolis (13-12) 1-1 (Holtville (30-5) wins series 2-0)
- UMS-Wright (16-11) at Andalusia (13-12) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Elberta (4-12) at Headland (20-2) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Pike Road (16-8) at Shelby County (28-4) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Russellville (27-11) at St. Clair County (17-16) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Leeds (26-8) at Hayden (19-10) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- John Carroll Catholic (13-16) at Alexandria (22-13) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1:30 p.m., if needed)
- Madison Academy (25-12) at Corner (21-7) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
Class 6A
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-12) at Helena (17-12) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Gulf Shores (29-4) at Stanhope Elmore (24-12) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Saraland (30-5) at Pelham (12-14-1) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 11 a.m., if needed)
- Wetumpka (24-5) 4-1, Hueytown (28-10) 3-4 (Game 3, Sat., noon)
- Hartselle (31-4) at Mountain Brook (24-8), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Buckhorn (24-10) at Pell City (21-11), Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Chelsea (19-12) at Cullman (20-17), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
- Oxford (31-5) at Hazel Green (21-14), Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)
Class 7A
(All times CDT)
- Baker (24-10) 3-7, Daphne (27-12) 1-2 (Baker (24-10) wins series 2-0)
Area 3 RU: Enterprise (19-10) at Area 4 winner: Central-Phenix City (27-8) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 11 a.m., if needed)
Area 4 RU: Auburn (25-6) at Area 3 winner: Prattville (28-5), Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
Area 1 RU: Alma Bryant (18-15) at Area 2 winner: Fairhope (22-15) , Volanta Park, Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
Area 6 RU: Vestavia Hills (20-15) at Area 5 winner: Tuscaloosa County (25-7), Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
Area 7 RU: Sparkman (17-15) at Area 8 winner: Bob Jones (33-8) , Fri., Apr. 29, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
Area 8 RU: James Clemens at Area 7 winner: Huntsville, Fri., Apr. 29, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)
