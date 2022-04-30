7 players for Eagles to target on Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Eagles and a strong Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting center Cam Jurgen in the second round and linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round.

Add that onto Jordan Davis in the first and the trade for A.J. Brown, and it is safe to say Howie Roseman is having a great draft so far.

So what should he do on the final day?

Here are 10 players the Eagles should target with picks 154 and 237 on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft:

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State: Nicknamed the “Punt God”, Araiza is one of the rare kickers/punters worth using a draft pick on. Araiza had 18 punts of 60-or-more yards last season, with two of them going 80-or-more yards. He averaged nearly 50-net yards on his punts while also displaying the ability to kickoff if needed. The Eagles have had a ton of instability at punter over the last two seasons and this could be the player they need to pair with Jake Elliott so they don’t have to worry about either spot for a long time.

Jason Poe, OG, Mercer: Poe is one of the quickest interior linemen in this draft, running a 4.89 40 at 6-foot-1, 300 pounds. Poe has some work to do to be ready to get on the field in NFL, but the combination of his athletic ability and Jeff Stoutland’s coaching could turn him into another late-round steal for the Eagles.

Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota State: Waletzko is a logical Eagles pick for the same reason Poe is — he is an ultra athletic offensive linemen that will drop because he needs plenty of coaching to become an NFL-caliber player. The Eagles got a good look at Waletzko at the Senior Bowl, the annual pre-draft event the front office loves to draft from. The Eagles need at offensive tackle isn’t an immediate one but using a seventh-round pick on an super athletic tackle has worked out for them before.

Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma: The Eagles brought Winfrey in for a visit and it is easy to see why. Winfrey is 6-foot-4, 290 pounds with enough speed to move around on the defensive line. He is an impact defender against the run due to his size, but has flashed enough potential as a pass rusher that the Eagles could view him as an ideal third-down, short yardage defensive tackle. The Eagles are going to prioritize the defensive line in this draft and Winfrey in the third-round is good value.

Jesse Luketa, EDGE, Penn State: Luketa is a versatile defender that spent time at both linebacker and edge rusher during his career at Penn State. He should be an excellent defender against the run right away, but will need time developing as a pass rusher, since he only moved to more of a full-time edge rusher last year. The Eagles like to use multiple defensive fronts under Gannon and Luketa has the versatility to move from linebacker to defensive line, something the Eagles will value. Luketa came in for an official visit to Philadelphia.

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State: Like other prospects in the mock draft Kolar has special physical qualities that other players at his position do not. Kolar is 6-foot-6, 252 pounds with long arms, great hands and great speed, running a 4.67 40 at his pro day. Kolar is a bad blocker (who cares) which is why he is falling down draft boards. The Eagles need to find a backup tight end for Dallas Goedert and Kolar could be an impact tight end in the passing game.

Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson : Goodrich has the size (6-foot) needed to play on the outside and should give the Eagles another young cornerback to compete for the starting job opposite Darius Slay. His starting experience playing on the outside for one of the better programs in college football should be reason enough to look over some of his physical limitations and take a chance on him being able to succeed at the next level.

You can reach Eliot Shorr-Parks on Twitter at @EliotShorrParks or email him at esp@94wip.com