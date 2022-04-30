Chiefs select Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal with pick No. 103 in 3rd round of NFL Draft

(610 Sports) – The Chiefs selected Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chanel with the No. 103 overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday evening. The pick came as a compensatory selection for Ryan Poles being hired as the general manager of the Chicago Bears, the Chiefs have two more compensatory picks on day 3.

Chanel was a second-team Associated Press All-American and Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year last season, when he finished among the national leaders with 18.5 tackles for loss (with eight sacks), led his squad with 115 tackles and forced two fumbles in 11 starts.

Over three seasons at Wisconsin, Chanel recorded 178 tackles, 25.5 for a loss, 11 sacks, 47 pressures, three forced fumbles, an interception, and 98 STOPS through 1,161 total snaps.

Chanel tested through the roof at this year's NFL combine, posting a 4.53 40-yd dash, 40.5" vertical and pushing up 34 reps on the bench press, eye-popping numbers for a player that stands 6'3" and weighed in at 250 lbs.

Chanel has the build of a throwback linebacker but don't be fooled, he can get to the ball carrier in a hurry and has the positional versatility to play both the MIKE and SAM linebacker positions in Kansas City.