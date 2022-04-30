ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Knoxville bar

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Police lights Stock photo of police lights. Two people died, and two others were injured after a shooting at a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, late Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anatolii Verezhak/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people died, and two others were injured after a Friday night shooting at a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, police confirmed.

According to police, the shooting occurred at around 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in the Fountain City community, WBIR-TV reported.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Knoxville Police Department confirmed that responding officers found two men dead on the scene, while two others were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was an active fight in the parking lot before the shots were fired, and multiple people were seen running from the scene as officers arrived, WATE-TV reported.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing, police stated.

Check back for more on this developing story.

