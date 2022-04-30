Primary primer: What to expect as Ohioans go to the polls on Tuesday

The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates' plans to lead the Buckeye State if elected, according to a release from CMC. Topics for discussion could include gun control, educational inequities, climate change and energy sourcing, economic development, affordable housing, and Ohio's shifting population.
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Supporters of recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio have sued state legislative leaders in an anticipated dispute over whether a referendum can appear on the state ballot in November. Ohio’s secretary of state submitted petitions on behalf of Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol to the...
As the remaining undecided voters pick their candidates, three Republican U.S. Senate candidates have emerged as the final frontrunners in a major pollster's last poll before Ohio's primary election Tuesday.
This weekend marks the last attempt candidates have at reaching voters before Tuesday's Ohio primary. Candidate for U.S. Senate JD Vance went to the streets of West Chester passionately speaking about change he says is needed now. "I’m sick of being a country that used to be the most powerful and industrial economy in the world and now it doesn’t even make enough of its own stuff. We’re in a terrible inflection crisis in this country. They told us I’d we shipped all our food jobs to Mexico and China, we can get a lot of cheap plastic garbage in exchange. But ladies and gentlemen we don’t have the cheap, but we have the plastic garbage. All of these things require that we fix the broken leadership class in Washington," said Vance.
In the final days leading up to Tuesday's election, campaigning in the race for Ohio's governor is almost non-stop. 21 News grilled the major candidates to find out why they believe they are the best person for that job. Governor Mike DeWine in is proud of the state's job creation...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Less than two hours after polls opened throughout Ohio at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, reports started coming in that some polling locations were having issues during the check-in process. “Our command center has gotten some reports of problems with the check-in poll pads at Cuyahoga County voting...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A rematch pitting one of the left’s rising stars against a new House incumbent backed by the more moderate Democratic establishment will provide another key litmus test of the progressive movement's Rust Belt clout during Tuesday's congressional primaries in Ohio and Indiana. Democratic Rep. Shontel...
It’s no secret how revered Bill Clinton’s 1992 New Hampshire presidential primary comeback is by the state’s Democratic Party. But in case anyone forgot, the party built a shrine. Inside the Anita Freedman Conference Room in the state party’s headquarters in Concord hang hundreds of buttons from the Arkansas governor’s first presidential campaign, the colors […]
Iowa Democrats offered to change the caucus process Wednesday, part of a bid to retain the state’s first-in-the-nation status amid opposition from the national party. “We recognize that caucuses need to change with the times,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn wrote in a letter to the Democratic National Committee. “What worked in 1976 is […]
