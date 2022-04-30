Primary primer: What to expect as Ohioans go to the polls on Tuesday

This weekend marks the last attempt candidates have at reaching voters before Tuesday's Ohio primary. Candidate for U.S. Senate JD Vance went to the streets of West Chester passionately speaking about change he says is needed now. "I’m sick of being a country that used to be the most powerful and industrial economy in the world and now it doesn’t even make enough of its own stuff. We’re in a terrible inflection crisis in this country. They told us I’d we shipped all our food jobs to Mexico and China, we can get a lot of cheap plastic garbage in exchange. But ladies and gentlemen we don’t have the cheap, but we have the plastic garbage. All of these things require that we fix the broken leadership class in Washington," said Vance.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO