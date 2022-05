CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is just around the corner, and with that brings vacations, tourism, and a lot of fun to the Coastal Bend. The Rockport-Fulton area in particular sees a lot of traffic in its warmest months, and business owners have already begun to prepare for the waves of visitors they'll be receiving, especially now that most restrictions have been lifted.

ROCKPORT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO