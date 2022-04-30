Cleveland police auctioning off 30 cars, trucks, and SUVs on Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who police say is considered endangered. Adrian Thomas Jr., 26, was last seen on April 29 at around 6:30 p.m. when he left his group home in the 17600 block of Euclid Avenue.
Cleveland (WJW) — Police are now searching for a driver who reportedly crashed his car into a Cleveland business, nearly hitting a pedestrian Sunday. Security footage captured the incident (as seen in the video above), which took place around 4 p.m. when a man reportedly put his Silver Chevrolet Impala into reverse crashing into Discounts […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a man and a woman who were found dead after a shooting in the Linden area. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a call of a dead woman inside a home on the 1300 block of East 26th Avenue at approximately 3:23 p.m., […]
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of stealing more than 1,100 catalytic converters was indicted on 42 additional charges this week. On March 4, Tommy Cox, of south Columbus was indicted on 32 felony counts including theft, receiving stolen property, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident. Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. Magill said Gene J....
SUTTON, W.Va. — An Cleveland woman and child died after the woman drove her vehicle into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter died trying to save them, officials said. The vehicle went into the Elk River in Braxton County, the West Virginia fire marshal's office...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was stabbed to death Wednesday by two others in the city’s Forest Hills neighborhood, police said. Police found the unidentified man lying in the grass about 10:30 p.m. on East 123rd Street, south of Locke Avenue. The victim had been stabbed multiple times, police said.
A boy, 11, reported April 22 that he was assaulted at Oakville Park by a boy of the same age. He said he was hit on the back with a metal chain as he got onto his bike to leave the park. Officers later spoke to the suspect and his...
AKRON, Ohio — Police say they have arrested a man who has confessed to a shooting in the North Hill neighborhood last weekend in which a man was wounded in the head. Dustin Fenwick, 31, is being held in the Summit County Jail on charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to jail records. Fenwick was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a residence on Hazel Street in Akron.
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Eaton Boulevard. At 12:40 a.m. April 24, police were called to the parking lot of the Aloft Hotel, 1010 Eaton Blvd. At the scene, officers learned that a man, 42, of White Lake, Mich., had been dragged on the ground while partially in a car.
