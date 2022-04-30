ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Sutherland CBD Expands Into Cafe Canna

By Natalie Noury
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERIOR, Wis. — The owner of a CBD business with locations on both sides of the bridge is repurposing a vacant gas station on Tower Ave in Superior. Craig Sutherland of Sutherland CBD has purchased this new location and plans to call it...

