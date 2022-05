SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Francisco Giants have confirmed five players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Renel Brooks-Moon the 'Voice of Oracle Park' is also resting at home recovering from COVID-19.

The Giants did not say which players tested positive.

This is a developing news story.

