Blackston has served as the boys’ head basketball coach for the past 16 years at Madison Academy in Huntsville, Alabama. During that time Coach, Blackston’s team reached the 3A Final Four eleven times and secured five 3A State Championships. He has received multiple coaches of the year honors from both the Alabama Sports Writer’s Association as well as the National Federation of High Schools. Under his leadership, 18 students who played for Blackston have advanced to play collegiate basketball at all levels.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO