Prep Sports Recap For April 29, 2022

By Matt McClain
 4 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A big night of track and field with meets at Eureka, Pekin and East Peoria took center stage Friday.

Elsewhere, Normal West, Washington and Richwoods are winners in baseball, while Bloomington softball knocks off Washington 1-0.

Enjoy the highlights!

WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

