Prep Sports Recap For April 29, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A big night of track and field with meets at Eureka, Pekin and East Peoria took center stage Friday.
Elsewhere, Normal West, Washington and Richwoods are winners in baseball, while Bloomington softball knocks off Washington 1-0.
