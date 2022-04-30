The Locker Room: Heritage, Columbia City softball claim road wins

Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Boys Poll. 1. Guerin Catholic, 2. Center Grove, 3. Carmel, 4. Silver Creek, 5. Westfield. 6. Bloomington South, 7. Columbia City, 8. Hamilton Southeastern, 9. Brownsburg, 10. Evansville North. 11. Columbus North, 12. Indianapolis Cathedral, 13. Crown Point, 14. Fishers, 15. Zionsville. 16. Valparaiso,...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren softball continues its tear through district play, while the Gators baseball bats get an impressive win over a regional foe. The Spartans punched their rivals from Warren East on Tuesday, 7-1, in blowout fashion, giving them a season sweep over the Raiders. They took a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning after not scoring a single run before that.
The road to high school baseball state championship weekend on June 17-18 at Victory Field in Indianapolis is officially set. The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the 2022 sectional baseball pairings Sunday evening, offering some enticing matchups featuring local teams. Penn, South Bend Clay, Jimtown and Plymouth will all...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School basketball standout Zach Hubartt signed his letter of intent on Monday afternoon as the senior will continue his career at the University of Saint Francis. A six-foot guard, Hubartt led the Vikings in scoring last year at 17.4 points a game to go with 5.2 rebounds. […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The IHSAA has released sectional pairings for the 2021-22 baseball state tournament. The tournament starts on May 25 and goes through May 30. Listed below are teams in the Greater Lafayette area, their sectionals, and who they will be competing against. "G" stands for ‘game’, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional location. A complete list of sectional matchups can be found here.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The IHSAA approved new sectional pairings for six team sports, including boys and girls basketball, for the 2022-23 & ‘23-’24 school years. The host sites will be determined by administrators in each sectional later this summer. GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS. 4A Sectional 3...
