New Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert on Dak Prescott phone call: "It was a surreal moment'

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
 4 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - A phone call from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might have changed the course of Jalen Tolbert's NFL career.

The Cowboys selected the South Alabama product with the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, just two days after the receiver got an unexpected phone call from Prescott.

"I got a phone call from Dak (Prescott) a couple of days ago and we talked on the phone for about 20 minutes. We talked about ball and what I could bring to the table," Tolbert during a visit with the Draft Show on 105.3 The Fan.

"It was a surreal moment. I haven't talked to a quarterback like that in the NFL at all. I thought it was a random call … "And he was like, 'Hey, Jalen, this is Dak Prescott.' And I was like, 'What?!' We had a pretty good conversation, and I enjoyed it. I'm looking forward to getting to work with him."

The reigning Sun Belt Conference player of the year, Tolbert was wildly productive during his college career, making 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 alone. He also averaging 18 yards per catch.

