Trump's last chief of staff touts ex-president's record to local Republicans

As his text messages and emails up to the January 2020 end of the Trump administration were making news, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was in Memphis Friday, April 29, telling Shelby County Republicans that former President Donald Trump kept his promises to conservatives.

Mark Meadows was the keynote speaker at the Shelby County Republican Party’s 46th annual Lincoln Day Gala at Agricenter, the local party’s largest annual fundraiser.

The crowd of 750 people was a mix of party veterans, political newcomers and a lot of candidates in partisan and nonpartisan races on the May and August ballots looking for votes.

“Things are not always what they seem,” Meadows said as he talked about high gas prices and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — both issues that he and other Republicans have cited in their opposition to President Joe Biden.

“It’s all about keeping your promises,” he said of running for office and in a call for conservatives to “take back the country.”

“The key to anything is to take action,” Meadows said.

Meadows has turned over his text and other messages to the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

But he stopped cooperating soon after the trove of messages were turned over. The House then voted to hold him in contempt of Congress and referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney General for possible prosecution.

The text messages raise questions about Meadows’ role in the insurrection as well as later attempts by Trump to overturn the results of the vote and his loss of the 2020 presidential race to Biden.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows stops for a selfie at the Shelby County Republican Party's annual Lincoln Day Dinner on April 29, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Meadows mentioned none of that or the text messages as he spoke to the Republican gathering. He is scheduled to speak Saturday at a “culture engagement summit” at Mid-South Baptist Theological Seminary gathering by “Citizens for America” — a conservative Christian political group.

Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Germantown predicted Republicans would return to the majority in the U.S. House with the national midterm elections later in the year.

“This, to me, feels like a wave election,” he said to applause.

Kustoff specifically likened it to 1994 and the midterm elections that gave Republicans the majority in the House and Senate led by Speaker Newt Gingrich in the House.

Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee likened the Biden administration’s “disinformation governance board’ within the Department of Homeland Security to a “ministry of truth.”

“Russia is on the move. China is on the move,” she said, blaming that too on Biden.

“I miss President Donald Trump every single day,” Blackburn said.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn addresses the Shelby County Republican Party's annual Lincoln Day Dinner on April 29, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green of Clarksville offered up the most political red meat of the evening in claiming that the country has more domestic enemies than foreign and that “Marxists have taken over the Democratic party.”

Green called for “warrior leaders” and predicted Republican majorities in the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

“And in 2024 a Republican will be in the White House,” he said.

At play in the table-to-table conversations and appeals by local candidates were several differences among local Republicans including the only contested primary in the May county Republican primaries — the District 4 county commission primary between incumbent Brandon Morrison and challenger Jordan Carpenter, who were both in attendance.

Each found support from Republican partisans within and outside of the East Memphis and Germantown district.

The hard-fought campaign between the two felt much more cordial than the lingering animosity over Brandon Toney’s bid to run in the August Republican primary for state Senate District 31.

Republican leaders removed Toney from the primary ballot this week leaving former Shelby County Election Commission chairman Brent Taylor unopposed in the primary for the seat Republican incumbent Brian Kelsey is leaving.

Toney was a candidate in the race before Kelsey called off his re-election bid following his indictment on federal campaign finance laws.

Brandon Toney

But Toney had not voted in any of the last four Republican state primary elections as required by party bylaws and the party’s executive committee rejected Toney’s appeal for a waiver from the rules.

Toney seemed to accept Saturday that the decision was the end of his primary campaign but probably not his last run for elected office.

Some of the executive committee members resented Toney’s framing of the controversy as a battle with “corrupt” party leadership that he compared to socialism and Communism.

Taylor, who was a major sponsor of the Lincoln Day gala, steered clear of the controversy as car valets at the gathering wore large Taylor campaign stickers on their vests.

Meadows was aware his remarks were competing with the Memphis Grizzlies sixth NBA playoff game in Minneapolis — at one point holding up a Memphis T-shirt as some in the crowd were already keeping an eye on the score via frequent iPhone checks.