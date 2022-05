The Bowie Baysox had their losing streak extend to five-consecutive games on Tuesday night, as they dropped the opener of their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators. A back-and-forth affair, Harrisburg took the early lead with three runs in the first inning, before Bowie used two home runs to jump ahead 4-3. Harrisburg took the lead in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, and Bowie immediately tied the game in the home half of the frame. As the tie game stretched, Harrisburg took the final lead with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO