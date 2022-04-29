ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins select LB Channing Tindall with pick No. 102 in the 2022 NFL draft

By Mike Masala
The Miami Dolphins and their fans waited for nearly two full nights before they made their first selection but that moment finally came.

With the 102nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Dolphins selected Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall. Tindall previously visited with the Dolphins during the pre-draft process and they must’ve liked him.

During his four-year career with the Bulldogs, he recorded 108 total tackles (16 for a loss), 12 sacks and one forced fumble. The numbers might not jump off the page, but he could make an impact for this defense.

Now, fans will have to wait until Saturday for the team’s next pick, as Miami is scheduled to select a player at No. 125.

