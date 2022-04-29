ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Mike Vrabel, Jon Robinson talk Malik Willis' role for 2022

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have their quarterback of the future in Malik Willis, who the team drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft after trading up with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The fact that the Titans had a shot at the quarterback with the highest upside in the draft is shocking to say the least, as it was expected Willis would go somewhere in the first round.

Whatever the case may be, Ryan Tannehill’s days are officially numbered, but how quickly Willis takes over the starting job remains to be seen.

When asked about Willis’ role for 2022, general manager Jon Robinson said that would depend upon how quickly the Liberty product picks things up and earns the respect of his teammates.

“I think his role will be determined by how quickly he comes in here and learns the offense, improves, and gains the respect of his teammates; no different than any other player,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Willis was “just kind of staring at us there” at No. 90 overall, and he was “excited” to be able to trade up to No. 86 overall to land the talented young signal-caller.

“He was a player who was just kind of staring at us there, and we were excited when we were able to get up and get him and not get jumped if somebody was coming up.”

The elephant in the room here is obviously Tannehill. Robinson says he did not consult the veteran signal-caller before taking Willis.

Head coach Mike Vrabel noted how tough it is to tackle the insanely athletic Willis and says it’s possible the team could put together a package or two for him as a rookie, assuming he doesn’t earn the starting role.

We fully expect Willis to sit behind Tannehill in his first year, but after the events in recent days, never say never has never been a truer statement.

