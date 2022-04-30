OU’s Bonitto, Asamoah Selected on Day Two of NFL Draft

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and linebacker Brian Asamoah were the Sooners’ first picks of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday. Bonitto was the No. 32 selection in the second round (64th overall) by the Denver Broncos and Asamoah was taken with the No. 2 pick in the third round (66th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings.

Bonitto’s selection marked the first time in seven years the Sooners’ top pick was a defender (nose tackle Jordan Phillips was a second-round choice [52nd overall] by the Miami Dolphins in 2015). Only one OU defensive player since Phillips was selected higher than Bonitto — linebacker Kenneth Murray at No. 23 overall in the 2020 draft.

A two-time AP All-American (second team in 2020 and third team in 2021) and PFF’s 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Bonitto started 30 of his 39 career games (each of his last 30), including all 22 of his contests his final two seasons. The 6-3, 248-pounder finished his career with 117 tackles, 32.0 tackles for loss (for 161 yards), 18.5 sacks (for 119 yards), 24 quarterback hurries, one interception, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and eight pass breakups. He ranks third at OU in career sacks by a linebacker and 13th in career sacks at any position. Among linebackers, he sits behind only Eric Striker (23.0 sacks from 2012-15) and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (21.0 sacks from 2014-17), who each played four years.

As a redshirt junior and Bednarik Award semifinalist in 2021, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., product posted 39 tackles, 7.0 sacks (for 39 yards) and team highs of 15.0 tackles for loss (for 67 yards) and nine QB hurries en route to second-team All-Big 12 acclaim. He tied for third nationally with his three fumble recoveries (set a school record with a 70-yard return at Kansas State) and forced a fumble.

In 2020, the redshirt sophomore was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team and totaled 32 tackles in 10 games, with 10.5 tackles for loss (for 56 yards), 8.0 sacks (for 44 yards) and a team-high 10 QB hurries. The first-team PFF All-American was credited by the service with the nation’s top pressure rate (25.7%; next highest nationally was 22.3%) and ranked first nationally among 257 edge rushers in pass-rush grade (93.5) and pass-rush win rate (28.5%).

A communication major, Bonitto started the final eight games of the 2019 season, finishing with a career-high 43 tackles (6.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks). His six tackles on kickoffs tied for second most on the team, and he recorded a game-sealing interception in OU’s school-record-setting come-from-behind win at Baylor.

Bonitto is the first Sooner drafted by the Broncos since they took linebacker Corey Nelson in 2014.

Asamoah played in 37 games as a Sooner and made 19 starts (all over the last two seasons), recording 179 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss (63 yards), 5.0 sacks (45 yards), three forced fumbles, five pass breakups and an interception. The 6-0, 226-pounder was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree (2020 and ‘21).

In 12 games (10 starts) as a redshirt junior in 2021, Asamoah was a Butkus Award semifinalist and a second-team All-Big 12 honoree when he paced OU with 90 tackles (55 solo) and tallied 4.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack and two forced fumbles. He logged at least 10 tackles against Baylor (career-high 14; 2.0 TFLs), Oklahoma State (12) and Iowa State (10).

In 2020, Asamoah, who is from Columbus, Ohio, played in all 11 games (nine starts) and led OU with 66 total tackles (34 solo). He finished with 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups, five QB hurries and a forced fumble. He registered his first career interception (which he returned 29 yards) in a Cotton Bowl win over No. 10 Florida and added seven tackles and a pass breakup.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Asamoah played in 13 games in a reserve role and made 23 tackles (3.5 for loss and 2.0 sacks).

Asamoah, who graduated in December with a degree in human relations, is the first OU player drafted by Minnesota since offensive lineman Dru Samia in 2019.

Oklahoma now has 404 all-time NFL Draft picks. Rounds 4-7 of the draft will start at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

