Watch: Malik Willis gets emotional after Titans draft him

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It was a long wait for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who was originally expected to go in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft but ultimately slid all the way into the Tennessee Titans’ lap late in the third round.

Willis’ slide was surprising to say the least, as several quarterback-needy teams passed on someone who we consider to be the signal-caller with the highest upside in the entire draft — and those teams did so multiple times.

After finding out he had finally been drafted by the Titans, Willis was understandably emotional as he takes the big next step in his career in Nashville, where he figures to sit behind Ryan Tannehill for one year.

It was always a possibility that the Titans would draft a quarterback after the divisional round implosion of Tannehill, but the fact that the Titans were able to grab such a promising young player without using one of their first three picks is nothing short of a home run.

It has been a crazy few days for the Titans and their fans after the trade of A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, and now things just got even more interesting with Willis coming to town.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

