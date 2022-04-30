ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Meridian PD says driver of red Dodge tried to entice 14-year-old girl

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The driver of this red Dodge pickup truck repeatedly tried to convince a 14-year-old...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Have you seen Robert? 57-year-old Nampa man last seen in early April

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A 57-year-old Nampa man has gone missing for several weeks. Nampa Police says officers are looking for Robert Carter Frach, who was last seen in early April. "He is not fully able to function on his own due to diminished intellectual capabilities," Nampa PD said.
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Meridian Pd#Locust Grove
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Woman charged, reportedly punched and kicked nurses at hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 to reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children. According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash

Five-year-old Kai Banderas of Redmond, thrown from a car in last Friday's violent Bend Parkway crash, is back home from a Portland hospital, on the mend from serious facial injuries, while his shaken mom is very thankful and grateful that things didn't turn out far worse. The post Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash appeared first on KTVZ.
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teen's vehicle with human remains inside recovered from Snake River

On the morning of May 1, 2022, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20. With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river. The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and license plates match the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle. Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress. No further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy