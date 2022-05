For what was said to be the first time in the history of Bonneville County, two women served on a jury this week in May 1922. Lizzie Ashcroft and Orinda Lenore Allred Otteson were the first two women called to serve as jurors, on a civil case in a justice of the peace case held May 1. The same day, what farmers called a “million dollar snow” fell on the Upper Snake River Valley. The snow started early in the morning and continued most of the day. “Farmers welcomed it, as most of them had just completed their seeding and said the moisture came at the proper time to insure quick germination,” wire services reported.

