ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

911 calls released in deadly Springfield shootout

By Allie Lynch
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WWhB_0fOoI3KY00

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Springfield shootout left one man dead and three others behind bars. Now, News 2 has obtained the 911 calls from that fateful night, and they paint a terrifying picture of a man shot, dying in a parking lot.

Dispatch received rapid-fire calls as soon as the shots were fired that took Demecko Ferguson’s life.

The first call was a complaint of shots being fired in the 15th Avenue West area at Bessie Street.

Suspects in custody after deadly shootout across Springfield

Springfield police were sent to the scene to investigate.

Caller: “Someone was just shooting over here.”

911 Dispatcher: “Where?”

Caller: “On Bessie street.”

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee

And the calls continued.

911 Dispatcher: “911, what is your emergency?”

Caller: “Hi, we just heard shots at the end of the street. It sounds like somebody just unloaded their pistols over here just up the street from us.”

Just moments later, dispatch received another 911 call about an individual whose leg was grazed in the shootout.

Caller: “We have someone who was hit and have a bullet in front of us.”

Springfield police charged Eric White, Kevaris Lark and Ke’vontay White with criminal homicide. According to officials, Lark was taken to the Robertson County Detention Center. Eric and Ke’vontay White turned themselves in.

The victim — Ferguson — was just 25 years old.

He leaves behind two daughters.

Mother shows compassion to suspects accused of murdering her son

News 2 spoke to Ferguson’s mother who says she has no animosity toward the suspects. She said the mothers of the ones who committed the homicide lost their children as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, TN
Springfield, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Shooting#Violent Crime#News 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMT

Man shoots carjacker who jumped in his car at gas station

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A man was getting gas while at the QT gas station, when another man tried to carjack his vehicle, just north of downtown San Antonio. The attempted carjacking took place at the intersection of San Pedro and Ramsey just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. A fight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Woman recorded cell phone video of the moment she was accidentally shot and killed

A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy