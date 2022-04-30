Treasure hunter from Conn. helps people rediscover lost possessions

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A professional treasure hunter from Connecticut went viral for finding $46,000 in the floorboards of a Massachusetts home. Since then, his modern-day treasure hunting business has skyrocketed.

News 8 photojournalist Ryan Bernat met Keith Wille in West Hartford as he searched for two missing rings.

To learn more about Wille’s love for treasure hunting and his discoveries, click here .

Watch the full video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.