Casey Veggies Drops ‘Since Y’all Forgot’ EP

Cover picture for the articleHaving been a staple at the DopeHouse for virtually our entire existence, Casey Veggies has...

Lil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC

It's been a huge year for Lil Durk so far. He earned his first #1 album with 7220, which recently returned to the top spot. And the amount of support for his catalog is reflected in his live shows. The rapper is currently on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album, and he tapped in with many heavy hitters to join him on stage as guest appearances.
Lil Baby Drops New Single “Frozen,” Set to Perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam Alongside Pusha-T, Young Thug, and More

Just a few weeks after dropping a pair of singles, Lil Baby returns with his latest track “Frozen.”. The Atlanta rapper’s new song is the latest in a string of hits this year, following “In a Minute” and “Right On.” Back in February, Lil Baby also connected with Nicki Minaj on the collaborative singles “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Casey Veggies
Dom Kennedy
How Did Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Meet?

Since 2019, Megan Thee Stallion has remained on hip-hop and pop culture’s radar. The Houston native consistently topped the Billboard charts with hits like “Big Ole Freak,” “Savage,” and “Body.” Megan also earned her first Grammy (three trophies, to be exact) in 2021, adding to her list of accolades.
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
New Music This Week: Kehlani, PJ Morton, Future And More

Today’s list also includes the re-release of Wale’s 2010 mixtape ‘More About Nothing,’ and a new song from Khalid. Happy Friday, folks. As April comes to an end, some of the industry’s top artists are putting out some great projects to transition us into the new month. Today, we’ve got some highly anticipated new drops as well as the re-release of an old favorite.
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
