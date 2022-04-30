ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Softball: No. 2 Eastern Alamance routs Orange by run rule, 10-0

By Kyle Morton, HighSchoolOT producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mebane, N.C. — The No. 2 Eastern Alamance Eagles blew out the Orange Panthers to extend their lead in the conference by a 10-0 score at home on Friday night. With the conference championship already locked up, the Eagles honored their five seniors and went on to beat the Panthers to...

www.highschoolot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: UNC Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal

UNC basketball shooting guard Kerwin Walton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports. A 6-foot-5 former four-star recruit, Walton started 20 games as a freshman in 2020-21, averaging 8.2 points in 21.0 minutes per appearance. He also connected on 42% of his three-point attempts. However, the Minnesota native...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

4 HBCU players selected in 2022 NFL Draft; Deion Sanders reacts

A year after zero players from HBCUs were selected in the NFL Draft, day three witnessed four players from Black colleges get selected in Las Vegas. Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams went to the Kansas City Chiefs, South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant went to the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson State linebacker James Houston IV went to the Detroit Lions, and Southern offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter went to the Chicago Bears.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mebane, NC
City
Star, NC
The Spun

Look: Coach Cal Reacts To Assistant Leaving For Duke

Kentucky head coach John Calipari has lost one of his assistant coaches to Duke. Jai Lucas took a job at Duke where he will be an assistant coach under new head coach Jon Scheyer. Scheyer is replacing Coach K after he wrapped up his final season at Duke. Calipari is...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football lands commitment from three-star OT

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have their second commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, three-star offensive tackle Nolan McConnell pledged his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels, ending his recruitment after picking up a total of 15 offers. McConnell picked the Tar Heels over programs like Arkansas, Boston College, Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, Duke, NC State, Ole Miss and Pitt among others. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound McConnell is ranked No. 432 overall, No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the state of Virginia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He now joins quarterback Tad Hudson as the two commits in 2023 for the Tar Heels. pic.twitter.com/b1QZQBtKCb — Nolan McConnell (@_NolanMcConnell) May 3, 2022 The Virginia native was considered a slight lean to UVA by the 247Sports crystal ball at one point but Brown and his staff have once again gone into the state and landed a recruit. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenna
The Spun

Panthers Sign Veteran WR, Kick Returner

The Carolina Panthers bolstered their special-teams unit by adding one of the NFL's premier returners. On Monday, the Panthers signed kick and punt returner Andre Roberts to a one-year deal. NFL insider Adam Caplan reported that the deal is worth $1.75 million with $900,000 fully guaranteed upon signing. Playing for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

NC State basketball roster outlook for 2022-23: Mahorcic added

In the wake of news that NC State men’s basketball has added a key transfer portal pickup from Utah forward Dusan Mahorcic, the roster outlook for next season has changed again. Dahorcic’s announcement is the third transfer addition for NC State. Ole Miss senior guard and leading scorer Jarkel...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
55K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy