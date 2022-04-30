Marvel’s new Doctor Strange 2 TV ad gives us our first look at Captain Carter

We’re in the endgame now. In exactly one week, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere in theaters worldwide. And we’ll finally learn what Marvel plans to do with the MCU in Phase 4. But that means we’ve got seven days of marketing left, and Marvel is pulling out all the stops. The studio just released a new Doctor Strange 2 TV ad that shows Captain Carter for the first time.

That’s a crazy reveal for the Multiverse of Madness promotion, but not an unexpected one. After all, the Doctor Strange 2 poster that Marvel released alongside the Super Bowl trailer was a clear hint that Hayley Atwell will appear in the film. That was just a static teaser, however. I’ll warn you that spoilers might follow below before we look at the clip.

Is Captain Carter in Doctor Strange 2?

That’s what MCU fans started asking as soon as that poster went up. Marvel did not confirm Atwell’s casting for the film. But Disney Plus did tease that a live-action version of the superhero we met in What If…? would appear in the movie.

We knew since What If…? hit Disney Plus that Captain Carter is one of the standout characters of the animated series. And that Marvel plans to bring the superhero to the MCU in a live-action format.

The shield’s presence on the poster was the best proof that Captain Carter is coming to Doctor Strange 2. The poster release coincided with another big reveal from Marvel. The Super Bowl trailer confirmed that Patrick Stewart will play Professor X in the movie. And we got to see a Captain Marvel variant fight Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).

Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) in What If…? Image source: Marvel Studios

Just like that, Marvel confirmed three big Multiverse of Madness rumors. That Professor X, Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter are in the movie. And that they might be part of the Illuminati.

A few days ago, Marvel upped the ante by actually having Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) introduce the Illuminati in a new Doctor Strange 2 promo. And this brings us to Marvel’s craziest move yet.

Marvel cut brand new Doctor Strange 2 promos that feature plenty of new footage from the film. That includes an extended version of the battle against Gargantos, which takes place early in the movie. We know that because Marvel offered a Doctor Strange 2 preview at CinemaCon 2022 a few days ago, and descriptions of it leaked immediately.

The crazy Multiverse of Madness TV ad

Some of these new Doctor Strange 2 TV ads show Captain Carter for the first time. They also feature Captain Marvel and Professor X. But what’s surprising about them is that Marvel posted them online on its YouTube channel for Canada. Fans quickly noticed them, taking social media by storm. That’s why Captain Carter has been trending since yesterday.

But then Marvel removed the Doctor Strange 2 TV ads as if they were a mistake. Maybe Marvel intended to publish them closer to the premiere. Or after the film launches next Friday. But the reveal is out of the bag. You’ll find Captain Carter and Professor X on YouTube and social media, like the tweet above.

Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) fighting Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in Doctor Strange 2 TV ad. Image source: Marvel Studios via YouTube

Marvel doesn’t give us an actual look at Captain Carter’s face. But it reveals that she is fighting Wanda in the same setting where Captain Marvel is facing her. We’re looking at the Illuminati compound where Strange and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) are prisoners.

A big Doctor Strange 2 plot leak said Captain Carter would fight Wanda, and the new clip confirms it all.

Will Captain Carter survive?

More interestingly, we see that Captain Carter is wearing a jetpack, which means that, unlike Steve (Chris Evans), she gets to fly around. And in a world that has friendly Ultron sentries guarding the Illuminati, you just have to assume that it’s a certain Tony Stark who has to have designed that jetpack.

We also expect Captain Carter to also be able to do this all day, at least when it comes to morale. But fighting Wanda might be short and painful if the leaks are accurate. Some of the Illuminati might not even make it out alive, Captain Carter included.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.