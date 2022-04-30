ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headland, AL

Headland and Elberta battle it off in second round of playoffs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver in Geneva, the Panthers welcomed in the Bibb County Choctaws. Wright...

Laclede Record

LHS scores two runs in final inning to beat Bolivar

The Lebanon High School baseball team played the role of the comeback kids on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Bolivar Liberators (9-4 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) 4-3 at Oley Scott Field. Entering the final inning trailing 3-2, Lebanon (8-10 overall, 5-2 Ozark Conference) got a leadoff single from senior Peyton Mitchell. Senior Bennett Schnitzer wasted no time with a roped double down the left field line to move Mitchell to third with no outs. Senior Collin Wilson delivered a SAC fly to bring home Mitchell before sophomore Hoyt Honey came in clutch with the game-winning RBI, scoring Wyatt Carr on a SAC fly to right field. “This win feels good for a variety of reasons,” head coach Dustin Young said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
BOLIVAR, MO
The Times

Cherokee Bluff boys earn spot in tennis state semifinals by edging out Coahulla Creek

Paced by a stellar showing from its singles players, the Cherokee Bluff boys tennis program made history Monday. Facing Coahulla Creek in the state quarterfinals, James Rivenbark, Joshua Reynolds and Cade Ellis won in singles for the Bears to secure a 3-2 victory. With the win, Cherokee Bluff will visit Westminster in the state semifinals Thursday in Atlanta.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County baseball eliminated with pair of one-run losses to Alexander

LEESBURG — Lee County pitcher Gaven Smith pitched a two-hitter and struck out eight batters Tuesday afternoon, but the Trojans lost the second game of a doubleheader 1-0 after falling 3-2 in Game 1 against Alexander of Douglasville. The losses end the season for the Trojans. Alexander's first batter...
LEE COUNTY, GA

