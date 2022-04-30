ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club hosts ‘Voice of the Future’

By Max Cotton
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One Boys & Girls Club in the Chippewa Valley is on the look-out for “Voice of the Future.”. The Chippewa Falls club hosted the singing competition fundraiser at Loopy’s Grill &...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Inaugural spring Dash and Bash at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new spring event took place at UW-Eau Claire Tuesday as part of the University’s Springfest. The inaugural spring Dash and Bash is a two-part event with a campus-wide race guided by clues and challenges followed by a “Bash,” formerly known as the “Spring Block Party.” Members of UWEC and the Eau Claire community who attended got to enjoy free music, food, games, and giveaways to celebrate another successful semester.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

River Prairie Festival-Celebration of Art

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - River Prairie Festival is a community event that celebrates the 2022 season of programming in River Prairie Park and art in the Chippewa Valley. River Prairie Festival will take place May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River Prairie Park in Altoona with events the whole family can enjoy.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Executive Director of Pablo Center named 2022 Champion of Arts recipient

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Altoona and Eau Claire Area EDC is announcing the 2022 Champion of Arts recipient. The recipient is named Jason Anderson, Executive Director of Pablo Center at the Confluence. The City of Altoona says the award is presented annually and is intended to recognize a...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SHELLY BARG

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Shelly Barg for the Sunshine Award. Shelly is an amazing leader, mentor, and friend. She volunteers with many community activities including Women With Courage, the local hospital, and St. John’s Church. She is willing to help those in need and goes above and beyond to make sure everyone’s needs are met before her own. Shelley has a very busy and active life but still makes the time to assist others. No matter how big the task is she never turns away any challenge and truly enjoys giving back to others. She is a true asset to the community. She brightens the lives of everyone she meets with a bubbly personality and a smile that makes your day better.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chippewa Falls, WI
Government
Chippewa County, WI
Government
County
Chippewa County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
WEAU-TV 13

TAYLOR KEMMIS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Taylor Kemmis for the Sunshine Award. Taylor is one of the most down-to-earth guys I have ever met. He works very hard, with long hours. Nicole Jackson.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

MEGAN TAMMELING

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Megan Tammeling for the Sunshine Award. Megan goes above and beyond as a friend and as a U-Haul employee, always helping where she can without complaint or without any issues. She is such a shining star and a great person in general.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

Demo Day for The Branch to showcase local students’ talents

WAUSAU — The Branch will host a Demo Day program on Friday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus. The event will include presentations by teams of college students to the leadership of Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. and Ruder Ware LLSC. This event is open to the public.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Weau#Chippewa Falls Club#Loopy S Grill Saloon
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crosstown rivalry action as Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial meet on the baseball diamond and soccer field. Plus, Old Abes softball hosts River Falls, Fall Creek plays Regis, and Blugold softball closes out the regular season.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Cheryl Hancock retires as director of Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Cheryl Hancock retired Monday as executive director of the Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse. Rita Von Haden The recovery center’s board announced Hancock’s replacement, Rita Von Haden, who will assume the role immediately. Von Haden has been the center’s assistant director and program manager since 2006. The board described her as one who has “shown...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Young women learn about STEM opportunities at Imagine Summit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -28 of the Chippewa Valley’s brightest young women attended the Imagine Summit Tuesday, an event focused on introducing young women into STEM fields. The summit was hosted at the WIN Technology headquarters in Eau Claire. The day included a discussion of stem career pathways, robotics and coding activities, cybersecurity and a Women in Tech Panel. Students were chosen for the event through an application process.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CVTC holds annual spring plant sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Chippewa Valley Technical College have been busy in the garden. The reason is that they are cultivating the flowers, herbs, succulents and vegetables for CVTC’s annual plant sale Monday and Tuesday. The sale, located in the CVTC Energy Education Center Greenhouse, runs...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy