Auburn could potentially claim another of Will Wade’s lost souls in this 2022 recruiting class. Head coach Bruce Pearl already secured the services of LSU decommit Yohan Traore at the end of March, and On3 Recruiting seems to think that he may be about to add another. Small forward Julian Philips is another player who was previously committed to LSU before reversing the decision after Will Wade’s departure, and On3’s RPM has Philips favoring Auburn at 46 percent. On top of that, 247Sports has Auburn as the only school that Philips is “warm” on according to their projection.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO