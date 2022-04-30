ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Widow worries teen murder suspect could be allowed to await trial on home monitoring

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebfqR_0fOoEsOU00

Carsha Pressley-Pace’s husband is dead and now the Renton teen accused of his murder wants to be released while awaiting his trial, at home.

The 15-year-old is suspected of killing two strangers within three months.

The widow is speaking out while a judge decides whether the teen suspect will be tried as an adult.

She is worried the teen will be released from juvenile detention while his case is pending.

It is just a new worry for a woman who has already been through a lot.

Her husband was shot dead as he walked out of Circle Food Store last January.

“Him not here is just like crazy, super crazy,” said Pressley-Pace.

She is still trying to accept the unthinkable — that the 54-year-old man she married just three years ago, is dead.

“I still wake up every day like this man’s really not here,” Pressley-Pace said, shaking her head. “He’s really gone.”

Anthony Pace was a regular at Circle Food Store, just down from their Renton home. On the night of Jan. 12, he stopped there to pick up a few things.

His widow picks up the story from there.

“He came out here,” said Pressley-Pace. “The young man was standing right there. He took a step or two. He got his attention some way. He turned around. And he shot him right here. He laid right here. The kid got in the car and they drove off.”

Nearly three months earlier, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Safeway parking lot nearly four miles away, also in Renton. When police finally cracked the case, they arrested a Renton teenager.

He is now charged in juvenile court with the murders of two people he did not know.

“He got shot in his hand,” said Pressley-Pace. “He got right here. He got shot like right. And right here.”

Pace’s widow has a new concern.

“They’re saying he wants to go home on house arrest,” said Pressley-Pace. “This child does.”

But Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County prosecutor, says that so far, the teen’s lawyer has not formally requested for the teen to be electronically monitored. The county plans to fight it.

“We think when you are accused of killing two people and you’re charged with murder, that’s a case that reasonably needs to be held in detention,” McNerthney said.

The current case merits concern because in a separate case, two teens suspected of killing a pot shop employee in Tacoma last month were both on electronic monitoring.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Can you identify this bank robbery suspect?

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Tacoma police are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. On April 19, police said the man entered Sound Community Bank, located at 2941 S. 38th Street, handed a teller a note and demanded cash. He threaten to shoot employees, police said. Police...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Widow#The Murders#Violent Crime#Circle Food Store#Safeway
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy