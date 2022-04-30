ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IceHogs-Stars playoff series is set

By Scott Leber
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Playoff hockey is set for the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford next week. The IceHogs will host a best-of-three series against the Texas Stars. All three games, if needed, will be played in Rockford to minimize travel.

The series will play out like this:
Game 1: Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. (if needed)

The IceHogs and Stars split their eight regular season games against each other this season. These two franchises have met three times previously in the playoffs. The last time was in 2018 when they went at it in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars won that series in six games to advance to the Calder Cup Finals.

This will mark the IceHogs first playoff appearance since 2018. There were no playoffs the last two seasons due to COVID-19.

The IceHogs still have on regular season game remaining Saturday, April 30 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

