DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be another mostly sunny and warm day as we take a trip up to the upper 80s for highs. Much like the last few days, we won’t be entirely dry, as an isolated shower/storm cannot be ruled out for the afternoon. This forecast will make for another great day overall to take your dog out for a stroll! The only thing I would recommend is that you check the radar on the WDHN Weather app if you’re planning on going out later on in the day, just in case we do get some showers to pop up. Have a great Wednesday!

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO