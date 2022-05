EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new spring event took place at UW-Eau Claire Tuesday as part of the University’s Springfest. The inaugural spring Dash and Bash is a two-part event with a campus-wide race guided by clues and challenges followed by a “Bash,” formerly known as the “Spring Block Party.” Members of UWEC and the Eau Claire community who attended got to enjoy free music, food, games, and giveaways to celebrate another successful semester.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO