Suspect named in police chase, crash on I-680

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on a north Columbus shooting at a store for its “Midweek Crime Special.” Police say a man went into the Ameristop Food Mart on Walford St. just before 7:00pm on April 17 trying to sell a pair of shoes to […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run investigation. They say the incident happened at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington on April 17. Anyone with information should contact Detective Bailey at 304-634-4672 or message the sheriff’s office on […]
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania State Police say a Lyft driver called police for help early Thursday morning after she felt unsafe with a passenger. According to police, the driver pulled into an East Pittsburgh Sunoco, got out of the car, left her keys inside and went to ask for help.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of stealing more than 1,100 catalytic converters was indicted on 42 additional charges this week. On March 4, Tommy Cox, of south Columbus was indicted on 32 felony counts including theft, receiving stolen property, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
