Seattle Seahawks select Abraham Lucas at No. 72 in 2022 NFL Draft in rebuilding offensive line

The Seattle Seahawks drafted their left tackle of the future Thursday in selecting Mississippi State's Charles Cross with the No. 9 overall pick.

And they might have found their bookend tackle Friday night, selecting WSU's Abraham Lucas, an Archbishop Murphy product, in the third round at No. 72.

"The four-year starter has both experience in both a pass heavy and run heavy scheme - and starred in each," said Rob Rang, NFL draft analyst for Fox Sports.

There was thought Lucas would go in the second round. And the Seahawks had two picks in that round, but went with Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe at No. 40, and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker at No. 41.

Lucas. a four-time all-Pacific-12 Conference selection with the Cougars, including a first-teamer last fall as a senior, immediately projects as a starter on the offensive line heading into training camp this summer.