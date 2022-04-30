More records fall Friday at the Blue Oval

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines bike trail near the downtown Gray's Lake area is expected to close this week. Des Moines Parks and Recreation said on Wednesday the Meredith Trail will be closed from MacRae Park to the Southwest First Street Bridge. The closure is due...
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny and Centennial did not meet their goal of a state-record 7,343 fans in attendance Tuesday night. But it hardly mattered. KCCI Sports Director Scott Reister breaks down the action from Pack the Pitch, where nearly 4,000 fans saw months of hard work come to life.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Kevin Costner's 1989 iconic "Field of Dreams" movie is getting a prequel. The NBC streaming service Peacock will film a limited series based on the beloved movie. The seven-part series will be filmed throughout Iowa, including in Polk County, but it will not use the...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A widespread inch of rain overnight. Drying out during the day Tuesday. Wednesday is the pick of the week with temperatures warming into the 60s. Wet weather returns Thursday and continues into Friday with more significant rainfall likely. Summary:. Another...
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — "The Flying Elbow" has never had so many people packed inside as they did on Monday evening. Iowans came from near and far to try the burger joint's smashburger after it became the winner of the annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest. "I had goosebumps and...
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — TheIowa Beef Industry Council on Monday announced the winner of the annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest. This year’s winner is the smashburger from the Flying Elbow, from Marshalltown. The professional wrestling-themed alternative sports bar is located on North 13th Street in Marshalltown. The smashburger...
NEWTON, Iowa — Bright colors will fill the skies and loud crackles will be heard when one of the largest fireworks shows takes place this summer in central Iowa. Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway will be hosting the Pyrotechnics Guild International in Newton. The 90-minute show will take place on three days separate days following a series of concerts.
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI was honored with five first-place awards and received 11 awards in total from the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA) at the organization's annual convention on Saturday, April 30 in Cedar Falls. The awards were in the TV-Large Market category. First-place awards were given to...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks 100 days until theIowa State Fair opens. The Fair announced a list of free entertainment from classic rock and Christian to country and Fair favorites Hairball, Country Gold, Ron Diamond, Bob Dorr and The Nadas. Susan Knapp Amphitheater:. Aug. 11 — Ian Munsick...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines City Council has given final approval to a new golf practice and entertainment facility. The developer says the Suite Shots, which will be built just west of Interstate 35 along Grand Avenue, will be the new standard for driving range attractions.
DES MOINES, Iowa — With a broadcasting career stretching across four decades,KCCI journalist Cynthia Fodor has decided to begin a new chapter. She is signing off from her role at KCCI on June 1. Fodor started at KCCI in 1994, anchoring evening newscasts and the 5 p.m. news for...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines Public Schools teacher is on leave and has resigned from his coaching position. David Hartman is a teacher at East High School and was Roosevelt's varsity baseball coach. The school district confirms there is a search underway to find his replacement for...
